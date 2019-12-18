HC directs Delhi govt to reconsider OP Chautala's plea seeking release from Tihar

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi government to consider afresh plea of former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala seeking release from Tihar Central Jail under the special remission granted to senior citizens.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal set aside the government's previous decision denying early release to the 82-year-old.

Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala are serving a jail term in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam case.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in the year 2000.

The father-son duo was among the 55 persons sentenced.

Others sentenced in the case include Chautala's then political advisor Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar. (ANI)

