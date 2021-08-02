HC directs Kerala Govt to respond to plea for relaxations on restrictions imposed on shops

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Kerala High Court directed the state government to file its response to a petition filed by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi which is the apex body of traders in the state seeking a directive to the government for giving relaxations in the restrictions imposed on shops.

The traders' body also sought permission to allow the functioning of shops on all days.

The Court will consider the petition again on Friday, 6th August 2021.



The Samithi pointed out in its petition that 11 traders had committed suicide due to the financial crisis faced following the imposition of the restrictions.

The petition said, "Experts said that restrictions on the functioning of shops should be withdrawn to avoid overcrowding during the opening of shops on alternate days. In fact, allowing them to operate on all days would enable customers to shop at a time of their convenience."

"Shops in neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were not closed even during the COVID peak periods. The financial position of merchants and shop owners of the state is pathetic", read the petition. (ANI)

