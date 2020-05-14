HC directs Uttarakhand govt to provide all possible facilities to returning migrant workers

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to provide all facilities to return migrants and also provide free transport to those wanting to leave for their home states amid the Covid crisis.

A bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani also asked the Centre and the State to file their responses by May 15 on whether the people returning to Uttarakhand from other states can be tested for coronavirus.

"Migrant workers, who wish to stay in Uttarakhand, they must be provided all possible facilities primarily food, shelter and medicine. Those who wish to leave for their home state, the state must provide free transport and passage to them so that their reach their destination," the court said in its order issued on Wednesday.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by one Sachdanand Dabral seeking appropriate directions to the authorities concerned for extending help to migrant workers staying in state who are in dire need of assistance.

"Let the Assistant Solicitor General of India and Advocate General come up with a definite reply as to whether antigen tests, or any other rapid test, can be performed on such person. We say this because we have already been informed that COVID-19 positive persons have reached far flung interior areas of the state such as District Uttarkashi and Almora," the court said.

The court observed that there are two replies filed by the State, although it had not been able to see the reply filed by the Disaster Management Authority of the State.

It said that the court has been appraised that State has filed a response in the matter wherein it speaks of 49 relief camps which are presently catering to 1,337 persons, who are largely migrant workers of neighbouring states.

In its earlier order, the court had pointed out two issues -- the plight of migrant workers and such persons who are presently outside Uttarakhand but want to come to the state -- which required its attention.

It said that the present estimate of the migrant workers in the state is around two lakhs.

Since in this matter we have also been informed that in this case the State Legal Services Authority can be of of help. We hereby direct all the District Legal Services Authorities in the State of Uttarakhand to coordinate and co-operate with the District Administration as far as management of rehabilitation center through their para-legal volunteers," it added. (ANI)

