HC disposes PIL seeking removal of Amitabh Bachchan's voice from COVID-19 awareness caller tune

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) that sought removal of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the coronavirus awareness caller tune.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh decided to dispose of the petition after the counsel for petitioner apprised the court that the said caller tune in the voice of Bachchan was recently removed by the concerned respondents, and he didn't want to press the petition.

The petitioner Rakesh, who claimed to be a social activist, through advocates AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar, had raised questions on the selection of actor Amitabh Bachchan.



The plea stated that the Government of India has been paying fees to Bachchan for 'chanting such preventive measure on the caller ringtone' while ignoring some corona warriors who are doing greats service to the nation and helping the poor in their time of need by providing them with food, cloth, and shelter.

"It is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earning among the poor and needy people. These famous corona warriors are ready to give their service without any payment and they are ready to serve the nation with the great welfare service," it said.

The petitioner had also cited several cases of rule violations against Bachchan and alleged that he does not have a clean history and is not serving the nation as a social worker.

The plea further said that Bachchan is not a suitable person for such service in the name of the nation while charging money for the same. (ANI)

