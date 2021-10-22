HC expresses unhappiness with Delhi govt over illegal 'temple' construction

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with the Delhi government in dealing with illegal encroachment in Defence Colony and stated "one can't just make a structure of five bricks, an idol and say that it's a temple."

Justice Rekha Palli said that "One can't just make a structure of five bricks, an idol and say that it's a temple. To demolish this we have to involve the religious committee."

The Delhi government counsel told the court that there may be a law and order concern, therefore, the religious committee is needed to look into it.



The court remarked that like this, anyone will make a structure outside High Court overnight and then they will have to ask the religious committee regarding this.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Viraht Sahni and was represented by Senior Advocate PV Kapur, with lawyers Kaveri Kapur, and Jitender Kumar.

The petitioner has sought direction from the respondent to remove the illegal encroachment in form of a temple in front of his property.

Delhi government has earlier submitted that it is conscious of its duty and has already planned to demolish the illegal encroachment at the said site and need requisite police assistance to carry out the said demolition. Police had submitted that it will render the necessary assistance to the govt to carry out the proposed demolition drive. (ANI)

