HC extends interim direction to Delhi Police to provide safety to woman seeking protection after wilful conversion

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended interim direction to Delhi Police to take adequate steps to provide safety and security to a petitioner from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, seeking protection after willfully converting religion, till the next date of hearing and listed the matter for July 22.

The woman who converted from Hinduism to Islam has approached Delhi High Court seeking protection for herself and her family.

In her plea, the woman has claimed that she is facing an extreme threat to her life and to that of her immediate family members who are being witch-hunted by officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police as also by the media and vigilante groups.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli, however, said that it can not issue any appropriate direction to UP police without hearing them as it is beyond their territorial jurisdiction and no one has appeared on their behalf before the Court.

The Court said that it is deemed appropriate to hear them before passing any appropriate order and in these circumstances, an advance copy of the petition be served to the standing council of Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court.

The Court issued limited direction to police to ensure safety and security to the petitioner.



Advocate Sameer Vashisht appearing for the respondents Delhi Police and Delhi government had submitted that attempts were made to contact the petitioner but it could not happen as she was not traceable on the address given by her.

The petitioner's counsel and advocate Tanya Agrawal said that the girl was repeatedly changing her address due to the threat to her life. Advocate Agarwal urged the court to grant interim relief to the petitioner.

The petitioner stated that she is an adult and is protected by the constitution to choose her own faith and she cannot be targeted and harassed for the choice she makes with regard to the religion she follows.

In the petition moved through Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, she has urged to direct the respondents to ensure that she is not taken away from the jurisdiction of this court by force or coercion and or by way of any other illegal means by the agencies of the state or any other person and protection thereof be accorded to her.

The girl has stated that on 27 May 2021, she has converted to the Islam religion with her own free will and without any threat or coercion from anyone.

The petitioner also sought direction to the media channels (including e-media, print media and visual media) not to publish any malicious content and not to divulge her personal details and if already done the same may be removed with immediate effect.

The petitioner was a working woman in Delhi and has been residing in Delhi and originally belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

