HC extends interim protection granted to Delhi minorities panel head Zafarul Islam

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till July 31 the interim protection granted to Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam in connection with the FIR registered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while extending the interim protection, directed Delhi Police to serve a copy of the status report filed in the matter to the petitioner.

The court passed the directions while hearing the anticipatory bail filed by Khan through advocate Vrinda Grover apprehending his arrest in the case.

The plea said that Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India, a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, a scholar, author of repute, and a senior citizen aged about 72 years.

The plea said that no offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan.

It said that the FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea said.

Notably, Khan had last week appeared before the Special Cell of Delhi Police for questioning in connection with the case related to his controversial remark after being asked to join the interrogation.

Khan had earlier told the Cyber Cell probing the case that it cannot compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and as he suffers from old-age related physical illnesses. However, he said that he is available and ready to co-operate in the probe at his home and the police can question him there.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court had earlier disposed of a petition seeking removal of the Delhi Commission of Minorities chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his alleged 'seditious and hateful' statement on social media. (ANI)

