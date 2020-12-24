HC intervention brings relief to inter-faith couple from UP seeking shelter in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court intervention has brought relief to an inter-faith couple from Uttar Pradesh, who were seeking safe shelter in the national capital.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anu Malhotra has directed the Delhi Police that in the event of any investigation carried out against the petitioners by the Uttar Pradesh police, the petitioners are not to be taken out of the territorial jurisdiction without prior permission of the Court.

It has also directed the father of the girl not to commit or omit any act designed to interfere or impede the petitioners' decision to marry each other and to ensure that no coercive action is taken against the petitioners.

The interfaith couple has sought a direction to the respondents to provide adequate protection to them in as much as they are presently residing at the premises of Dhanak of

Humanity under the jurisdiction of the respondent.

Further prayer is made on behalf of the petitioners seeking direction to the State of Government of NCT, Delhi to the Department of Social Welfare to provide safe house to the petitioners and make appropriate arrangements for their accommodation in view

the directions of the Supreme Court.

Delhi Police has informed the court that adequate safety has been provided to the petitioner. (ANI)







