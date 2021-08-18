HC issues interim order directing K'taka govt to allow entry of people from Kerala in emergency situations

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order directing the Karnataka government to ensure that people in emergent situations such as a death in their family and medical treatment is permitted to enter Karnataka from Kerala on the production of documents, irrespective of the nature of the vehicles used.

The Court also directed the Karnataka government to lift the travel ban for regular commuters and students from Kerala.

The Court's order came on a petition by AKM Ashraf, MLA from Manjeshwaram assembly constituency in Kerala seeking a direction to the Central government to relax the requirement of negative RT-PCR certificates for daily commuters to Karnataka.



He also sought a directive to open the borders of Karnataka with Kerala.

The Court's Division Bench comprising Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice Badharudeen will again consider the petition on August 25.

"As per the COVID SOPs, vehicles carrying patients should not be blocked. Patients in private vehicles should be allowed to enter Karnataka if they hold necessary documents. People who are travelling to Karnataka regularly for jobs and education should not be restricted from entering the state. The travel restrictions amid pandemic should not trouble the daily passengers," the Court further said.

The Advocate General of Karnataka informed the Court that the decision of the government was made as per the order of the Karnataka High Court. He also cited the COVID-19 spread in Dakshina Kannada. (ANI)

