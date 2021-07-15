HC issues notice to Delhi govt, others on plea challenging new liquor policy

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi government and others on various petitions challenging the new liquor policy.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government and others to file a reply on the various pleas.

However, counsel appearing for the Delhi government submitted that its new Excise Policy 2021-22 will help in reducing corruption and provide an opportunity for fair competition in the liquor trade.

One of the petitions was filed by Anita Choudhary, who operates the wholesale business of sale and distribution of liquor in Uttar Pradesh. She has filed the petition through advocate Sanchar Anand submitting that he is affected by the new liquor policy.

The petitioner was aggrieved with one of the clauses, which said that who has wholesale distribution experience in any state of India for a minimum of five years of experience is eligible to apply for L-1 wholesale liquor licence in Delhi.



Another plea one was filed by Ashiana Towers and Promoters Ltd and others through advocate Sanyam Khetarpal, Narita Yadav and Nitesh Goyal, which sought appropriate direction to strike down or quashing the E-tender notice dated June 28, 2021 prescribing the procedure to be followed for inviting zone wise electronic bids for grant of 32 zonal licenses of retail vends of liquor for the supply of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in NCT of Delhi during the year 2021-22.



The petitioner also sought to quash the Delhi Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 as being illegal, unfair, arbitrary and violative of Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

Earlier, various associations have also challenged the liquor policy. One of the petitions was also filed by Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma against the new Delhi Excise Policy.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 9 along with other petitions against Delhi Excise Policy. (ANI)

