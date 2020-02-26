HC issues notice to Delhi Police asking senior officer to be present in court during hearing on violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police for a senior officer to be present in the court during the hearing regarding violence in North-East district of the national capital.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter related to North-East Delhi violence for urgent hearing.

The matter was mentioned before the bench of Justice Muralidhar and justice Talwant Singh as the concerned bench of Chief Justice of Delhi is not assembling today.

The court has decided to take the matter today at 12:30 pm and directed the lawyer representing the Delhi Police to call a senior police officer with authorisation to remain present during the hearing.

Justice Muralidhar said it is really an important matter and we will take it today itself.

The plea is seeking an independent judicial enquiry into the violence that ensued in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area in North-East Delhi during protests over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Activist Harsh Mander, through the plea, had sought an independent judicial enquiry, compensation for the deceased persons among other things.

The plea sought the arrest of some prominent political personality alleging their hate speech inciting the public for violence, etc.

The petition also sought direction for the constitution of an SIT consisting of officers from outside Delhi and headed by an officer of integrity and repute, capable of acting in an independent manner.

It further demanded direction to the Union of India to request the army to maintain law and order in Delhi. The violence in North-East Delhi has so far claimed the lives of 20 people. (ANI)

