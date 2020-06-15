HC notice to Delhi govt on Ganga Ram Hospital's plea seeking quashing of FIR

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi government on a petition moved by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital seeking quashing of an FIR filed against it by Delhi Police for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

A bench of Justice C Harishankar issued the notice to the respondent on the plea, which also challenged Delhi government's June 3 order prohibiting the hospital from conducting COVID-19 test through the RT/PCR app, and slated the matter for further hearing on August 11.

An interim application was also moved by the hospital seeking a stay on the proceedings of the FIR, on which hearing will be held tomorrow.

The plea said that the present FIR is nothing but a gross and patent abuse of process of law and is liable to be quashed to secure the ends of justice.

The continuance of the "illegal FIR" and proceedings emanating therefrom causes serious prejudice on the capacity of the hospital to render health care services to the society at large in the grim scenario caused by the pandemic, the plea said.

A senior official of the Delhi government's Health Department had lodged a complaint against the Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for not using the RT-PCR app for testing data and violating the Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

The FIR was filed against the medical superintendent of the hospital under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly violating directions issued under Epidemic Disease COVID-19, Regulation 2020. (ANI)

