HC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging circular suspending legal consultation of inmates

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi government on a plea seeking quashing of a circular dated March 25 suspending legal consultation of the inmates with advocates of their choice in Delhi prison in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition, filed by lawyer Ajit P Singh through advocate Lav Kumar Agrawal, is seeking to allow legal interviews between jail inmates with the advocates of their choice.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked Delhi government to file a reply on the petition and listed the matter for hearing on June 29.

The petitioner submitted that the circular issued by the Director-General (Prison), who is working under the respondent government, has violated Article 21 of the Constitution of India by not allowing the inmates of Delhi Prison to take legal advice and consultations by way of personal meetings and peruse their cases by way of Advocate of their choice.

Article 21 of the Constitution of India pertains to the protection of life and personal liberty.

The plea said that on June 8, the petitioner went to Tihar Jail for the purpose of discussing the case of his client for the preparation of his bail application, whereafter he was informed by prison officers that the legal interviews of the inmates with their counsels are suspended due the impugned circular. (ANI)