HC notice to Delhi govt on plea to resume Chief Minister Corona Assistance Scheme

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Delhi government on an application seeking resumption of the Chief Minister Corona Assistance Scheme for providing dry ration to the underprivileged persons in the national capital.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Delhi government to file a reply on the application, filed by an organisation named Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

The current application was moved on the pending petition alleging widespread violations in the implementation of the National Food Security Act and other food distribution schemes.

Besides the resumption of the Corona Assistance Scheme, the organisation sought to continue kiosks and helpdesk set up to meet the grievances of the people who are not yet registered under the Public Distribution Scheme.

It also sought setting up of hunger relief centres for those who do not have ration cards. (ANI)

