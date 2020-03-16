HC notice to govt, police on plea seeking preservation of Delhi violence videos

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police seeking their response on a plea seeking preservation of available video footage of the recent northeast Delhi violence.

The plea, filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, also sought registration of disciplinary action against police personnel and others for their alleged inaction during the violence in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar asked the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police to file their reply and scheduled the matter for March 27.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, an organisation of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school of thought in India, also sought directions to not remove the debris from the sites of the riots without collecting evidence.

The petition sought directions to the authorities to register FIRs against rioters, culprits, and investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) under the aegis of a retired Supreme Court or High Court Judge.

It also sought adequate compensation for the victims, similar to the compensation awarded to the victims of the 1984 riots, and the introduction of specific provisions under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for provocation of violence in specific cases and prohibiting incitement of hate. (ANI)