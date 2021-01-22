HC pulls up Delhi govt, MCDs over non payment of salaries, says 'won't be surprised if authorities lynched'

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up authorities concerned for non-clearance of salaries of municipal corporation staff in the national capital, saying, 'we will not be surprised if the political leaders and people who indulge in this are lynched.'

"If things do not change and go on like this, we will not be surprised if the political leaders and people who indulge in this are lynched by the public at large," the court said.



The High Court observation came while noting the problem related to the non-payment of salaries to MCD employees. The salaries were due as the Delhi government has been sandwiched between the MCDs and the central government.

The court said the political leaders should be "mature enough."



A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli's observations came while hearing a matter relating to pending salaries of municipal employees. The court said that the concerned authorities have no concern and sympathy for civic employees, whether it is the Delhi government or municipal corporations.





The court pulled them up for behaving irresponsibly.

It rapped Delhi Government on the deduction of money for loan recovery given to the civic bodies. It also raised questions on money spent on advertisement in the newspapers and warned of a CAG enquiry over the same. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 22.



The High Court directed the Delhi government to transfer within two weeks to the municipal corporations and local bodies the amount recovered or adjusted from them against their outstanding loans.

The Court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, safai karamcharis, teachers and other staffs working with municipal bodies.

On January 14, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that the Delhi government is releasing Rs 938 crores to pay the salaries of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees. (ANI)

