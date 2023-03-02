HC refuses to lift stay on Arumugasamy Commission's inquiry report on Jayalalithaa's death

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to lift the stay on the Arumugasamy Commission's inquiry report regarding the allegations against former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in connection with the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Justice Arumugasamy has ticked 4 persons namely Sasikala, her cousin KS Sivakumar, Vijayabaskar and former Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan for various mistakes including not allowing Jayalalithaa's life-saving angioplasty.

He suggested further investigation and action against them.

The state government on Wednesday moved before Justice GR Swaminathan to lift the stay on the referrals against Dr Vijayabaskar. However, the court refused to lift the stay.

Earlier Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed the inquiry report of Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, regarding former CM J Jayalalithaa's death, in so far as the allegations made against former health minister C Vijayabaskar are concerned.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Pannerselvam had requested a probe into her death. This led to the formation of the Arumugaswamy Commission.

The Commission was assigned to enquire into the circumstances, health condition and situation leading to the hospitalisation of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha on 22 September 2016 and subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.

Arumugaswamy has filed his 608-page final report in Tamil and 500 pages report in English.

Over 159 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before commission and have put forward their points of view. (ANI)