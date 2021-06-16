HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt response on application challenging non-PDS guidelines

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Government on NGO Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan's application challenging the non-PDS guidelines issued by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Government.

A vacation bench consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Rozi-Roti Adhikar Abhiyan through advocate Prasanna S and asked the Centre and the Delhi Government to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on June 25.



The Delhi government, on May 27, issued non-PDS guidelines for providing grains to people without ration cards. Soon after this, the petitioner organisation had sent a communication dated May 28, 2021, to the Chief Minister of Delhi highlighting the concerns regarding the impugned guidelines.

Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan has sought to direct the modification of non-PDS guidelines issued by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) so that there is no arbitrary maximum number of beneficiaries prescribed under the scheme guidelines.

In addition to that, the petition sought some suitable modifications to the non-PDS guidelines such that it is not a mere one-time relief measure and that beneficiaries may receive dry rations for every calendar month until further orders of this Court.

The plea also sought to provide for a helpdesk at all where MCD and DOE schools, where representatives/volunteers could guide different individuals.

The petition also sought an order directing the respondent, the Delhi government to issue suitable modifications relating to providing for mandatory installation of complaint boxes at the places where people could put their grievances in relation to the present drive of providing free rations and to provide a mandate for the distribution from all PDS shops as well as non-PDS distribution centers to be uploaded every 48 hours on the web portal of the Delhi government. (ANI)

