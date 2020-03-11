HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on plea regarding proper preventive measures to control coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and Delhi Government to file a response on a plea seeking proper preventive measures to control coronavirus.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi Government on the plea filed by advocate Triveni Potekar. The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 30.

Potekar's lawyer Nivedita Sharma sought direction from the court to make available information related to medical facilities being availed by the government to conduct a test and provide medical treatment for the coronavirus disease.

The High Court had on Monday issued a public advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"One should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines /advisory issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises," the advisory stated.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 50, and of these, 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far. (ANI)

