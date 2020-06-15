HC seeks Delhi govt, others' response on PIL for cremation of COVID victims in 'green crematoriums'

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from Delhi government, civic bodies, and others on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to allow performing last rites of those who have died due to coronavirus in "green crematoriums".

The PIL, moved by an NGO, submitted that the petitioner is working in the field of installation of green crematoriums that can be used for the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims after performing the last rites.

A division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan slated the matter for further hearing on June 29 and sought replies from all the respondents on the plea while also hearing three matters regarding the reports of disposal of bodies.

Meanwhile, the High Court also heard a contempt plea seeking action against Delhi government's top bureaucrats, including the Chief Secretary, for non-compliance of the court's earlier order regarding non0disposal of bodies.

As a similar matter related to the disposal of bodies has also been taken by the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court posted the matter for hearing on the next date.

The petition for the cremation of COVID-19 victims in green crematoriums, moved through advocate Gaurav Bansal, sought directions to allow the petitioner NGO to use its expertise and services in facilitating the cremation of COVID-19 victims at Nigambodh cremation ground.

It said that with the help of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and United Nation, till date, petitioner NGO has successfully installed 46 green crematoriums in seven states, of which 16 are established in the national capital.

It is said that the NGO is ready to provide a team of four persons to facilitate the cremation of bodies lying at Nigambodh Gath - Delhi.

The plea said that the petitioner had, on May 22, also written to Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority as well and Delhi Lt Governor appraising them about the units installed in the national capital. (ANI)

