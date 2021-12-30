HC seeks Delhi Govt's response on plea filed by bar owners seeking permission to serve herbal hookah

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has sought state government response on a petition filed by two bars seeking permission to serve herbal hookah without interference from the local administration.

Justice Rekha Palli has issued notice to Delhi Government on the two petitions filed by -- Ditas, a unit of Shrinathji Equipments Pvt Ltd and Cafe After Hours, a unit of LKG Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The Court has adjourned the matter for further hearing on February 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the cafe agreed to give an undertaking that they will serve herbal hookahs by using disposable pipes and by strictly following the COVID-19 protocols in the place.



The Court clarified that the petitioner will also be entitled to get the same benefit as the petitioners were granted in the earlier order dated November 16, 2021.

The Court directed that subject to the petitioner filing an undertaking by specifically stating that the herbal hookahs which they serve by using disposable pipes will be absolutely nicotine-free and that existing COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed by the petitioner in terms of the order dated November 16, 2021.

On November 16, the court granted interim relief on condition that restaurants had to file their individual undertakings before this Court, they will be entitled to serve herbal flavored hookahs by using disposable pipes and by strictly following the Covid-19 protocol and consequently, till the next date, the respondents will not interfere with the business of the petitioners of serving Herbal flavored hookahs, subject to the aforesaid conditions. (ANI)

