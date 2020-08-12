HC seeks Maharashtra govt's response on GN Saibaba's parole plea

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has issued notice to Maharashtra government seeking its response on a petition filed by former Delhi University's Professor GN Saibaba for emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother.

Saibaba, who is serving a life sentence, had moved the court for parole to attend his mother's post-funeral rituals. His mother passed away earlier this month.

The Nagpur Bench had last month rejected the bail application of the former Delhi University Professor.

Earlier on May 22, the Bombay High Court had also dismissed a parole application of Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who was suffering from cancer in Hyderabad.

In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)

