HC seeks UP govt's response on removal of DG Family Welfare

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought the reason for the removal of the Family Welfare department director-general Badri Vishal from Uttar Pradesh government.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary has sought a response from the state government on the petition challenging the removal of the officer with two weeks.

The petition, filed by Badri Vishal through advocate Nutan Thakur, said that the order directing the removal of Badri Vishal did not provide a reason for his removal from the "crucial post" during the coronavirus crisis.

The plea said that the lack of reason in the order suggests that the government did not have an appropriate reason for the removal.

The state government had last week issued an order for the removal of Vishal from the post and temporarily appointed Dr Mithilesh Chaturvedi to his position. (ANI)

