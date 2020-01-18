HC should direct Maha govt to divert Baba Saheb statue funds for Wadia Hospital, says Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said that the state High Court should direct the Maharashtra government to divert the funds allocated for the construction of Baba Saheb statue for Wadia Hospital.

He said that the "High Court had earlier observed that you can give money for the construction of a statue but not to a hospital".

"I would like to appeal the High Court lordship to direct the government to give the money they are spending on the Baba Saheb's statue to Wadia hospital. There is more need for the hospital. Statues can be constructed any time," Ambedkar told ANI.

Talking about "Maharashtra Bandh" called on January 24 against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said that "they have appealed banks, LIC, other businesses, Muslim communities, etc to participate in the Bandh on January 24. We hope that the Bandh is peaceful."

Ambedkar said that as many as 35 different organizations will be participating in the Bandh.

"Hindus are thinking that the CAA and NRC will not affect them. However, only five lack of the 19 lakh people, who were left out of the NRC, were Muslims," he claimed. (ANI)

