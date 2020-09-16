HC suggests Delhi govt to ramp up testing through RT-PCR, says Antigen tests not accurate

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested the Delhi government ramp up testing through RT-PCR as Rapid Antigen Testings does not give accurate reports and asked the expert committee to conduct a meeting to consider on this regard.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the test result conducted through RAT is 60 per cent accurate, which creates a great doubt about the infection in those who are asymptomatic.

"We are of the firm view that RT-PCR should be way forward," the bench said adding that the Delhi government should focus on soaring its capacity of testing through RT-PCR.

The High Court noted that there is an expert committee constituted by Lt Governor and requested the expert committee to conduct a meeting on priority to consider the capacity for RT-PCR testing should be ramped up.

The court noted that one-fourth of the total tests conducted last week was through RT-PCR and rest were conducted via RAT process. It asked the Delhi government to file a status report on this regard and listed the matter by September 30.

However, the Delhi government standing counsel Satyakam assured the court that the authorities will consider increasing testing through RT-PCR but defended its process of conducting more RAT tests saying that it gives quick results.

The court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, seeking directions to conduct large-scale rapid testing in the national capital for identifying the infected people. (ANI)