HC summons MCD Commissioner, Delhi govt officials over unpaid salaries of staff

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday summoned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi government's Urban Development department over non-payment of salaries to various employees, teachers and sanitation workers despite their assurance in the court.

A division bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing several pleas, showed displeasure over the failure of civic bodies in making payments to the employees and sought the personal appearance of the MCD commissioner and secretaries of the Finance and Urban Development departments of the Delhi government.

"This court is left with no other option but to call for the personal appearance of the commissioner of MCD and the finance secretary and urban development secretary of the Delhi government. It is also unfortunate that even pensioners are not getting their pensions and are left hand to mouth," the bench said.



The bench directed the civic bodies to jointly assure the court that all pending payments will soon be released.

Appearing for petitioners, advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh had submitted the plea that the MCD teachers are not getting salaries.

The court listed the matter for the next hearing on February 2.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas relating to the non-payment of salaries and pensions to MCD employees and retired staff, respectively.

Some of the pleas are moved by retired employees of the civic body raising a grievance that their pensions were not being released. (ANI)

