HC tags two more petitions with other pleas related to northeast Delhi riots

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A division bench of Delhi High Court on Wednesday tagged two more petitions related to northeast Delhi violence with other pleas listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel.

The division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh was informed by the lawyers of the Central government that there are already seven petitions with almost similar prayers pending before the Chief Justice bench listed for hearing on July 13.

The two pleas sought directions to restrain police officials from arresting people in connection with the cases, related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year, during the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Advocate Mohd Taiyab Khan, appearing for an association named Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had earlier told the high court that when the country is fighting against COVID-19, Delhi Police is arresting people and sending them to jail on the pretext of Delhi violence investigation.

Khan had submitted that the "unilateral, arbitrary and unwarranted act" of Delhi Police will frustrate the Supreme Court order to decongest jails by releasing prisoners on bail and parole amid the lockdown.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in its petition, sought directions to put on hold the probe until the outcome of another petition seeking an investigation of riots related offences by an SIT headed by a retired Judge of Delhi High Court or Supreme Court, excluding the members of Delhi Police.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to take departmental action against police officials concerned and also to initiate proceedings for contempt of court against the police officials, who violated the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in case of arrest and detention of the accused persons.

Earlier, counsel appearing on behalf of the Union of India had stated that all the arrests effected thus far, as well as, all the arrests that may be made henceforth, have been and shall be made, strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

