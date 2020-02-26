HC to hear three matters related to Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court is set to hear on Wednesday, three matters related to the violence in the North-East district of the national capital.

In the first matter, the court will hear a plea seeking judicial enquiry, and compensation to deceased family and action against several political leaders for allegedly inciting violence through their hate speeches.

In the second matter, the court will hear a plea of school and students regarding change of centre of CBSE examaminations in the violence-hit Chandu Nagar (Karawal Nagar). This petition is most likely to get disposed of or get infructuous as the CBSE has already in late evening of Tuesday has postponed the board examination date of more than 80 schools related to violence-hit areas of the Northeast Delhi.

Thirdly, the court will hear a plea seeking safe passage of injured victims of the violence to medical institutions with adequate facilities. Midnight hearing also took place before Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court regarding matters related to provide medical facilities to the victims of violence.

A status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them, is likely to be placed before the court later today. (ANI)

