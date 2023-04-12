"HC verdict on wild tusker Arikomban issue has put state in crisis situation": Kerala Forest Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): The High Court's verdict on the wild tusker Arikomban issue has put the state in a "crisis situation," said Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Wednesday.

Notably, the Kerala High Court has asked the State Government to take a decision on the 'Arikomban' issue within a week. The High Court made it clear that the State Government can decide where to relocate the wild tusker.

While talking to reporters AK Sasindren said, "The HC verdict has put the state into a crisis situation on the wild tusker Arikomban issue."

Highlighting the arrangements made for the wild tusker, Saseendran said, "We had decided to take the wild tusker Arikomban to the elephant care centre and later planned to move to Parambikulam. We also started to get the Radio Collar from Assam. At present the state will find a place in five days. We are looking for a legal opinion. We will take care of the concerns of the people and also concerns about the safety of wildlife."

"The court has dumped the responsibility to the state. We are not criticising the verdict but the state is in a crisis situation," the minister added.

The High Court stated that it cannot ignore the fear of the people and if it is not changed within a week, it will be transferred to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary.

In the meantime, Nenmara MLA K Babu opposed the transfer of Arikomban to Parambikulam.

The court was hearing a review petition filed by Babu, who is also the chairman of Janakeeya Samiti.

The Court stated, "It is up to the State Government to decide where the elephant should be relocated. Places other than Parambikulam can also be considered. Catching an elephant and putting it in a cage is not the solution."

The court also mentioned, "This vacation is with Arikomban".

The court said that the case will be heard during the holidays as well.



The court also directed the State Government that the elephant should be monitored 24 hours a day.

The court also accused the people's representatives of misleading the people.

The case will be heard again on April 19.

The Kerala High Court ordered to shift 'Arikomban', the wild tusker which is roaming around Chinnakkanal in Idukki district and causing damage there, to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary in Palakkad district on April 5 this year.

The order of the High Court is based on the recommendation of the CoE.

The court said, "The elephant should be captured and transferred, and there should be no fireworks or selfies when capturing."

The court directed that revenue, police and fire departments should provide necessary assistance for the capture and there should be no celebrations through social media.

Earlier the High Court constituted an expert committee to give its opinion on the matter of catching and releasing Arikomban.

High Court had earlier rejected the plea of the Forest Department to tranquillize and capture the elephant, Arikomban.

Arikomban, which got its name from its love for 'ari' (rice) with 'komban' meaning tusker, has damaged several houses and ration shops in Chinnakanal and Munnar areas at Idukki in the past few years.

In order to lure Arikomban for tranquilising, a dummy ration shop is getting ready near the Cement Palam at Chinnakanal.

A house which was earlier damaged by Arikomban will be rearranged as the ration shop. Various groceries and rice will be stored inside it. (ANI)

