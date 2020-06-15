HCL enhances COVID-19 isolation, treatment facilities in Andhra's Krishna district

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): In the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, HCL on Monday announced that it is enhancing the COVID-19 isolation and treatment facilities in the district in partnership with 'Doctors for You' - HCL Foundation's NGO partner, and the district administration.

HCL's support is a part of the state's plan to increase COVID-19 care facilities in the Krishna district to manage the rising number of cases. It will set up two 50-bed COVID-19 centres, with both isolation and treatment facilities, at the District Hospital in Machilipatnam and Area Hospital in Gudivada this month. The two centres will provide L-1 and L-2 bed facilities, to help with early management of positive cases.

It will further provide two ventilators to treat critical cases. Additionally, PPE kits to the healthcare workers and hygiene kits will be provided to curb the spread of the virus.



HCL's NGO partner 'DFY' will follow a three-step model to trace and test cases, followed by treatment and strengthening of the overall health system to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases. It will first identify suspected cases in slums and among migrant labourers through community awareness programs via their Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).

The suspected or symptomatic cases will then be sent to the isolation and treatment units. For strengthening the health system, it will conduct regular online training of healthcare professionals on COVID-19 management and prevention.



Krishna District Collector and Magistrate A. Md. Imtiaz said, "The underprivileged communities are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection. Thus, with HCL's support, we will reach out to help migrant workers as well as people living in remote areas or slums in Vijayawada with timely testing and treatment facilities. The COVID care centres being supported by HCL will provide a clean and hygienic environment for isolation and treatment to the needy in these challenging times." (ANI)

