HD Devegowda, his wife test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Devegowda on Wednesday said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," Devegowda tweeted.

He further appealed to all who have been in close contact with them for the past few days to get themselves tested.



This comes as several states in the country have reported a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for effective control of the disease. The guidelines will be effective from April 1 to 30.

"The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months," MHA said. (ANI)

