HD Devegowda's condition stable, likely to be discharged on Monday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's medical condition continues to be stable and is likely to be discharged on Monday, said the Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru on Friday.



"Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda's medical condition continues to be stable. He continues to remain cheerful and has no fever. He is likely to be discharged on Monday, subject to stable investigations," said the hospital today.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and his wife were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 31.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," Devegowda tweeted earlier. (ANI)

