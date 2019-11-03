HD Gowda demands case against CM Yediyurappa in audio-tape case

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indulged in horse-trading to form BJP-led government in Karnataka for which a case should be registered against him.

"Karnataka government in the leadership of Yediyurappa came to power because of many dirty malpractices. A case should be registered against him the way it happened in Uttarakhand horse-trading case," the JD(S) leader told ANI here.

Gowda was reacting to an audio-tape in which the Chief Minister was purportedly heard saying that he and BJP president Amit Shah was involved were involved in the resignation 17 Congress-JD(S) government.

The Congress-JD(S) MLAs were disqualified by the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, bringing down the HD Kumaraswamy government in July this year.

Congress has handed over a written complaint to Governor Vajubhai Vala and said that it will take the matter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said that the party will submit the audio-tape in the Supreme Court which is hearing a case of the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs. (ANI)

