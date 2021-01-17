HD Kumaraswamy accuses Amit Shah of ignoring Kannada

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 17 (ANI): Slamming the BJP government in Karnataka, former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the ruling party of showing "anti-Kannada attitude" during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy lashed out at Shah saying, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the RAF (Rapid Action Force) unit in Bhadravathi of Shivamogga district on Saturday. But the inscription plaque unveiled on the occasion to mark the foundation stone laying is in only Hindi and English."



Attacking the Union Home Minister, Kumaraswamy said, "The behaviour of Mr Shah who has ignored Kannada in the process of providing prominence to English and Hindi indicates anti-Kannada attitude. It is an insult to the pride of Kannadigas. It is Karnataka that has given land for the Centre's RAF unit."

This tirade comes after the Union Minister Shah laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga on Saturday.

This ongoing visit is Shah's first trip after the Karnataka cabinet expansion which left many BJP leaders displeased. Earlier today, the Minister addressed a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College ground in Bagalkot district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state. (ANI)

