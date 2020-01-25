HD Kumaraswamy, Actor Prakash Raj, 13 others receive death threat letter, probe underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): An anonymous death threat letter was received by 15 famous personalities including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, actor Prakash Raj, and others here on Friday.

The letter reportedly mentioned that they would be assassinated on January 29. It also termed them as 'traitors'.

It mentions the name of Nijagunananda Swamy, former Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar, actor Chetan Kumar, B T Lalita Nayak, Mahesh Chandra Guru, Prof Bhagwan, former media adviser to the chief minister Dinesh Ameen Mattu, journalist Agni Sridhar and Brinda Karat.

Commenting on the letter, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told ANI that HD Kumaraswamy will be provided additional security and investigation will take place.

"I have asked for an inquiry into the matter. The security which was given to B. S. Yediyurappa when he was the former chief minister of the state, the same level of security is being given to HD Kumaraswamy and Sidaramaiah which is a Z category security," said Bommai.

"If needed then I will ask the police officials of the state to give more security to Kumaraswamy. I will make sure that he is provided with full security so that his movement is not hindered," he added. (ANI)

