HDFC donates Rs 5 cr to Uttarakhand CM for Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Saturday donated Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust.

Country Head of HDFC Bank Akhilesh Kumar Rai called on Chief Minister Dhami at Chief Minister's residence on Saturday and presented a check of Rs 5 crore to him.

Circle Head of HDFC Bank Bakul Sikka and Gaurav Jain, Government Relations Head were also present on the occasion.

Rai also assured financial cooperation for the help of landslide-affected people in Joshimath.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami informed that as many as 270 families have been shifted to different locations so far.

"Except for one area, the situation is normal everywhere else. There is a bitter cold, so admin has been directed to arrange for heaters, warm clothes and medicines," he said.

He said that eight institutions are carrying out surveys and their report will come soon.



"Committee formed and it's talking to all stakeholders. Talks are also being held about the location for rehabilitation. Talks were also held about compensation. Eight institutions are carrying out surveys there. Their report will come soon after that we will take the necessary steps," added Uttarakhand CM.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened, days after Joshimath, which is facing land subsidence, in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall.

Khurana said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are on alert if any tragedy arises due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath.

Stating the condition of the relief camps in Joshimath he said that the team is working to provide all necessary facilities to the family.

"Due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath, reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened. Our team is working to provide all the necessary facilities like heaters, hot water, and others," said Khurana.

He said that an executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps.

Earlier on Friday, Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha briefed the media about the rehabilitation and relief work being done in Joshimath and informed that an amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been allotted as immediate assistance to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50 thousand per family.

He informed that more than Rs 3.27 crores have been distributed to 218 affected families in Joshimath as an advance relief. (ANI)

