HDFC donates Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh CM Relief Fund

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:22 IST

First Global Challenge 2019: Mumbai teenage girls to represent...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Geared-Up Girls, a team of five girls between the age of 14 and 18 from different schools in Mumbai will represent India in a robotics competition, 'First Global Challenge 2019', to be held in Dubai from October 24 to October 27.