Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): HDFC Bank has donated Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.
Bank officials, Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head -Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Arvind Vohra, Country Head of Retail Branch Banking presented the cheque to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here on Wednesday. (ANI)
HDFC donates Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh CM Relief Fund
ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:33 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): HDFC Bank has donated Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.