HDFC reduces home loan rates by 10 basis pts

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): HDFC Bank on Wednesday reduced its retail prime lending rate on housing loans by 10 basis points.

The new rates will come into effect from August 1.

As per a statement by HDFC Bank, the new rate for women on loans upto Rs 30 lakh is 8.55 per cent per annum;8.6 per cent on loans up to Rs 30 lakh, 8.8 per cent on loans for women between Rs 30.01 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, and 8.85 per cent on loan of Rs 30.01 lakh - 75 lakh.

The private lender also revised loan rate on Rs 75.01 lakh-worth loan for women to 8.85 per cent, and for loans worth Rs 75.01 lakh and above to 8.90 per cent.

The new rates are expected to benefit all customers, the lender said.

(ANI)

