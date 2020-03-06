He carried out his duty responsibly, says wife of injured DCP Amit Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Pooja Sharma, wife of Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma who was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on February 24 said here on Thursday that his husband has discharged his duty in a responsible manner.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Amit Sharma's wife Pooja Sharma said, "He is an officer. He was carrying out his duty responsibly. He had to go among 30,000 people. He did that and he didn't get scared. He did everything possible."

"He went there to do everything peacefully but it turned violent. His condition was bad. My children and I are fortunate that he is still with us today," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava visited Max Hospital in Patparganj to meet Amit Sharma.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. One Delhi Police head constable lost his life during the clashes.

The death toll in the Delhi violence has risen to 53. Till now 44 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (ANI)

