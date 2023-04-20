"He is BJP MLA and it's totally up to him...this is small issue": Mamata Banerjee on Mukul Roy's remarks

Howrah/New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leaders on Wednesday indicated that it was for former union minister Mukul Roy to decide his political future and that party was not particularly concerned about his remarks on being part of BJP again.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him to make his choice.

She also said his son had filed a "missing person" complaint.

"Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who registered a missing complaint which is very serious. But this is a very small issue, we don't care," Banerjee said when asked about Roy's claims that he was never with TMC and he will continue to work with BJP.

Mukul Roy had rejoined Trinamool Congress in 2021 after assembly polls and said at a press conference earlier in the day that he will be again in BJP. Roy also said he would perform any responsibilities entrusted by the BJP.

Mukul Roy said there is no question of resigning from TMC as he was not even a part of it.

"Previously I was in BJP and again I will be in the same party. If BJP entrusts me with responsibilities I will duly take it," he said.

A founding member of Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy had joined BJP in 2017. He returned to Trinamool Congress in 2021.



Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said people of Bengal know how Mukul Roy changes his colours.

"His son had said that Roy had brain surgery a few days ago...His move is very opportunistic and there is no credibility and for TMC it is not an issue. He is totally irrelevant...," Ghosh said.

A missing complaint regarding TMC MLA Mukul Roy was lodged at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport police station by his son Subhranshu Roy on Monday night.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has opposed any move to re-induct Mukul Roy.

"We are not interested in these types of people. We are interested in strengthening the booth. West Bengal BJP is now very self-independent. We don't need to bring any leaders. We are not allowing this type of rejected people," Suvendu Adhikari had said.

Banerjee, who addressed a press conference, slammed the BJP.

"BJP is in power that's why they do whatever they want. But they don't understand power is temporary, chair may come and go but democracy will continue forever. The Constitution will continue forever, there may be some amendments. But this constitution cannot be bulldozed. That's why they (BJP) will not win the upcoming 2024 election," she said.

"In 2024, BJP will not come to power. In 2021, in the Bengal elections, they said "200 paar" but in Delhi (2024 polls) they won't reach 200," she added.

Roy is an MLA from the Krishnanagar North constituency and had contested the polls on a BJP ticket. After he joined TMC, BJP had sought the cancellation of Roy's nomination for West Bengal assembly's Public Accounts Committee. (ANI)

