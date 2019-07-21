He was more like a son to me, says Ram Vilas Paswan on younger brother's demise

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday expressed sorrow at the demise of his younger brother and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, saying that he was more like a son to him.

An emotional Ram Vilas told media: "He was like my son. Even though he was my dear younger brother, I never regarded him as one. He was more like a son to me."

"We will go to Patna tomorrow by flight at 9:30 am. The cremation will take place in Patna on tomorrow evening," said Paswan.

Ram Chandra Paswan passed away at RML Hospital here on Sunday.

LJP MP Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, tweeted, "With great sadness, I inform you that my uncle Ram Chandra Paswan is no longer with us. He took his last breath at around 1:24 pm at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi."

Ram Chandra Paswan, 57, had suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday and was admitted to the hospital.

Condoling the death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, "Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum, he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also mourned the LJP MP's "untimely demise" and announced that the last rites would be performed with the state honours.

"Ramchandra Paswan was a good leader and well known social reformer. He was simple, sociable and very popular in his constituency. His demise is an irreplaceable loss for both society and politics. His last rites will be performed with the state honours," Kumar said in the statement. (ANI)

