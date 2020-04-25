Head constable in Mumbai dies of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): A 57-year-old head constable, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus passed away on Saturday, said the Mumbai Police.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 cases of which, 957 patients have recovered from the virus, while 301 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

