Head constable killed in an IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A head constable from the 16th Corps was killed on Sunday by unidentified Naxals in an explosion triggred by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district, a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Lakra, a resident of the Jashpur district in Chattisgarh.

According to the police, based on a tip-off that Naxals had put up a banner in the area, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAF) set out for a patrolling and search operation around 7 AM from Orchha police station.



"When the patrolling team was advancing through Batum, head constable Sanjay Lakra, belonging to CAF's 16th battalion, mistakenly stepped over a pressure IED connection which initiated the blast," the officer said.

"After the blast, the Jawan was taken to Orchha hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors," the officer added.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

