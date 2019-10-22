Heads of Foreign Missions in India partake 'langar' at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the heads of the Foreign Missions in India on Tuesday partook the 'langar' served by the community kitchen at the Golden Temple here.

Videos shared by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar show the diplomats sitting in the 'langar' hall with the rest of the devotees, while they are served the meal.

"Heads of Foreign Mission join other devotees in partaking the 'langar' meals served by the community kitchen at Shri Harmandir Sahib, epitomising the spirit of brotherhood and service before self," Kumar wrote on Twitter.



Accompanied by Puri and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the diplomats visited the Golden Temple in order to take part in celebrations marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The group of diplomats includes ambassadors of Australia, Magnolia, Murako, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar Maldives, Nepal, and Srilanka. Deputy Chief of US Missions is also present. Upon their arrival, the group received a traditional welcome.

Speaking to media afterwards, Puri termed the event as "unprecedented" and historic" and thanked Sahasrabuddhe for successfully organising the event at such a short notice.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps Hans Dannenberg, who was present during the event, described the Golden Temple as the "most beautiful place you can be in, in India."

"This is my 14th visit to the Golden Temple. My kids love the Golden Temple. I do always recommend my guest not to always go to the Taj Mahal and Jaipur but to extend their visits around India to include Golden Temple and Amritsar. It's the most peaceful place you can be in, in India," he said.

The event was organised as part of the Union Cabinet's decision to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in a grand manner throughout the country and across the globe. (ANI)

