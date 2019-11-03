Health advisory issued for Delhiites, says 'stay indoors, wear masks'

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) on Sunday released health advisory to the public for protection from air pollution, which has reached to severe level in Delhi and may result in "morbidity" among the exposed people.

"The air pollution harms and may cause respiratory illness in healthy people on prolonged exposure and even pronounced respiratory or other serious illnesses in the 'vulnerable population' even on short exposure," a statement issued by the DGHS.

The vulnerable population includes elderly, children below 5 years, pregnant women, persons with poor nutritional status.

Advising the public to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially during morning and late evening hours, the DGHS said that persons having occupations of prolonged exposure such as traffic policemen, traffic volunteer, rickshaw pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, roadside vendors should take extra precautions.



The following do's and don'ts are as followed

Do's:

*Remain indoors, or reschedule outdoors activities

*Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes

*Use certified N-95 masks and follow user instructions

*Continue use of clean smokeless fuel gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose.

*Use public transportation

Dont's:



*Don't burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage

*Don't go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places and construction sites

*Don't go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise

*Don't open doors and windows during the mornings and late evenings

*Don't smoke cigarettes and related tobacco products.

*Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles