Health call centre opened in Naxal-affected Dantewada to boost institutional delivery

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 11 (ANI): In an effort to boost institutional delivery in Naxal-affected Dantewada district, health call centre has been opened here by the state government.

The employees of the health call centre are calling pregnant women 5 days before delivery and asking them to come to the hospital.

The health department and administration believe that the rate of institutional delivery will increase. District Collector Deepak Soni said that the rate of institutional delivery in the district has to reach 100 per cent.

The workers of the call centre - Yashoda, Varsha, Priya and Aanchal - told that the list of pregnant women has been given to them and they have been informed about their delivery date.

"The help of the ambulance is being given to the hospital. Information is being given to the ANM, Sarpanch, Secretary, Patwari and BMO if there is no contact with family members," the Collector said.

Officials believe that the objective of doing so is to reduce maternal and child mortality by increasing institutional deliveries.

Pregnant women of inaccessible villages Kakari, Phulpad, Hadmamunda, Bhalupara have been brought to Palanar Hospital for delivery. (ANI)

