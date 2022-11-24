Health card for 4 crore people before next year: CM Bommai

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Health cards will be distributed to four crore people before next year, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking at BJP's Jan Sankalp Yatra in Harihar on Wednesday, he said the government has taken up development in health, education, employment, agriculture, and irrigation.



According to Bommai, the development of Harihar is happening due to the double-engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown as a world leader and is dedicated to the country's all-round development, he added further.

Speaking on PM Modi, Bommai said that through the slogans 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vishwas', he has disbursed Rs 10,000 to each farmer and over 58 lakh farmer families have benefited from this scheme. Under the Mudra scheme, as many as 19 lakh youths have received financial assistance and one lakh health cards have been distributed under the Ayushman Bharath scheme. The Harihar taluk will be further developed by establishing factories and providing jobs to local youths, Bommai said. Permission for a lift irrigation scheme for Harihar will be given soon.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Byrati Basavaraj, MP G.M.Siddeshwar, MLAs M.P. Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa, MLC Ravikumar, and others were present at the occasion. (ANI)

