Health centres to be upgraded in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to upgrade various health centres in the state, for which many new posts have been approved, said Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu on Friday.

He said the decision was taken after receiving the proposal from Health Minister Anil Vij, and with the permission of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Finance Minister said in a statement that approval has been given to open Primary Health Centres in village Sarsa of district Kurukshetra, in Samana Bahu of Karnal and in Karamgarh of Jind.

He said that 30 new posts have also been approved for these three centres. Among these, seven posts of Class IV will be filled on contract basis under the Outsourcing Policy Part 1.

He said that new buildings will be constructed for three health centres and till then they will be run in temporary buildings.

The Finance Minister said that approval has also been given to open a Sub-Health Centre in Dhawana of district Rewari. He said that the Finance Department has also given the approval to open Ayurvedic Dispensary at Nahri of district Sonipat for which five posts have been approved.

He said that an Ayurvedic Dispensary has been approved at Jat Dharamsala in Arya Nagar of Sonipat for which six posts have been approved.

Capt Abhimanyu said approval has also been given for the opening of veterinary hospitals in Kharak Ramji of Jind and Sihri Singleheri and Laharwadi of Nuh. Six posts have been approved for both. A sum of

Rs 1.04 crore has been approved for the construction of these buildings, he added. (ANI)

