Health Dept begins mega sampling drive in Moradabad amid Omicron scare

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Health Department in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh is conducting a Mega Focus Sampling Drive in view of rising cases of COVID-19 new variant Omicron, informed health official.

"We are conducting a Coronavirus focus sampling drive which will go on for the next 10 days beginning from December 15. On the first day of the drive we are taking samples of tempo, bus, taxi and truck drivers," says Dr MC Garg, Chief Medical Officer, Moradabad.



The drive will focus on hospital staff, government officials, school students and teachers in the coming days.

"Twenty teams have been deployed by the health department, the same teams will organise corona testing points at the bus stand and railway station like earlier," says Garg.

"We are running this drive so that we can figure beforehand if cases of Coronavirus are increasing," he added.

One case each of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Wednesday.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Gujarat have also reported cases of the new variant.

India has logged 6,984 new COVID-19 cases and 247 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's active caseload currently stands at 87,562. (ANI)