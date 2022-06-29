Health expert advises to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, avoid pilgrimages as cases surge

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the country, a health expert has advised the people of the country to abide by the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Central Government and especially avoid yatras or public outings to curb down the spread of the COVID-19.

India's daily COVID-19 count surged again on Monday as 17,073 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall cases to 4,34,07,046, according to the health ministry dashboard. 21 more patients died and 15,208 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the country have climbed to 94,420 and constitute 0.21 per cent of the total cases. Monday's cases have seen a 45 per cent jump from Sunday when 11,739 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on the developing situation of COVID-19 in the country, National Centre for Disease Control Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh told ANI, "Omicron sub-variants have not increased the deaths rate, but people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. It is a matter of concern due to which infection rate is increasing."

He said, "Omicron variants haven't increased deaths. Instead, deaths have been reported in those cases that have co-morbidities. We should continuously follow the golden principle that has protected us from COVID-19. We must wear a mask, adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated on priority."

Dr Sujeet further explained the importance of community 'suraksha kavach', he said, "Community suraksha kavach is important that includes vaccination, COVID appropriate behaviour. Children above 12 years must show their interest in COVID-19 vaccination."

He also said that people who are thinking of undertaking yatras's like Amarnath yatra, Govardhan yatra etc should avoid yatras as there is a risk of getting infected.

The overall vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 197.11 crore with 2,49,646 doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. Of the total doses administered, over 4.41 crore beneficiaries have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

The Union Health Ministry also said on Monday that 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. Nearly 12 crore doses balance and unutilised doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. (ANI)